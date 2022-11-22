Sara Angela Kirk Simpson, 71, of Carrollton, passed away on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in a healthcare facility.
She was born on Dec. 1, 1950, in Macon, the daughter of Mallory B. Kirk and Loudell Daugherty Kirk.
Angela was a Member of First Baptist Church of Bremen and a retired travel agent.
Survivors include her husband, Randy Simpson of Carrollton; a son and daughter-in -aw, Chris and Crystal Simpson of Bremen.
The family will receive friends on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at the First Baptist Church from 1-3 p.m.
Memorial services will follow at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Hunter Roe officiating.
Share your thoughts and memories in our guestbook at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
