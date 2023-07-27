Angela Faye Potts

Angela Faye Potts, age 85, of Conyers, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. She was born February 23, 1938, in Carroll County, Georgia, the daughter of the late Sanford Eugene Walker & the late Lucy Marie White.

Angela was a Baptist by faith and loved spending time with her family. She will be truly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.

