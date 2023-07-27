Angela Faye Potts, age 85, of Conyers, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. She was born February 23, 1938, in Carroll County, Georgia, the daughter of the late Sanford Eugene Walker & the late Lucy Marie White.
Angela was a Baptist by faith and loved spending time with her family. She will be truly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, Angela was welcomed into Heaven by her husband, Carl Potts; son, Larry Vernon Potts; and five great-grandchildren.
Angela leaves behind to cherish her memory her children Sherry June & James Hyde of Monroe, Georgia, Michael Ray Potts of Carrollton, Georgia, and Randy Moon of Florida; brother, Clifford Eugene Walker; sisters, Patricia “Patty” Marie Ford, Emily Juanita “Nita” Voelkel, Rebecca “Becky” Ruth Wright; grandchildren, Corey Eugene & Brittany Hyde and Amber Nicole & Chase Woodie; great-grandchildren, Hayden Hyde, Hudson Woodie, Emerson Hyde, Maclayne Woodie and Sutton Woodie; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at 4:00PM from Martin and Hightower Funeral Home with Minister Tony Farr officiating. Interment will follow in the Abilene Baptist Church Cemetery, with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Corey Hyde, Chase Woodie,
Terry Dyer, James Cheek, Jon Wright, and Michael Bailey.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral home on Sunday, July 30, 2023, from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Angela Potts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.