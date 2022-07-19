Angela Driver
Starr, 56, of LaFayette, Ala. formerly of Carrollton, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika,
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 19, 2022 @ 10:43 pm
Ala.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 6 p.m. EST at Old Camp United Methodist Church in Carrollton with Pastor Tom Compton, Officiating. The family will receive friends from 5-6 p.m. EST.
Mrs. Starr is survived by two sons, Joey (Kelly) Driver and Justin (Kriston) Driver; four grandchildren, Kenzie and Connor Driver, and Connor and Caden Costello; two brothers, David Lovins and Russ Hindman; mother-in-law, Myrl Driver; a host of uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Mike Starr and Allan Driver; her mother, Jane Palmer; and her brother, Kenny Lovins.
To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.
Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.
