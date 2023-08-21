Angela “Angie” Elliott, age 47, of Bremen, Georgia, passed away at her residence on Monday, August 14, 2023. She was born July 28, 1976, in Surry County, North Carolina, the daughter of Rev. Ernest Elledge and Mrs. Brenda Wood Elledge.
Angie graduated from Central High School in 1994 and received her degree in nursing from West Georgia Technical College. She cared for Pine Knoll Nursing Home and Cedar Valley Nursing & Rehab Center residents during her career. Angie was a longtime member of Abilene Baptist Church and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Rom & Ila Elledge from McGrady, North Carolina, and maternal grandparents, Walter & Ruth Wood from Roaring River, North Carolina.
In addition to her parents, she leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, Keith Elliott of Bremen, Georgia; mother-in-law, Robin Elliott of Douglasville, Georgia; sister & brother-in-law, Melissa “Missy” & Danny Cobb of Villa Rica, Georgia; brother & sister-in-law, Brian “Digger” & Robin Elledge of Franklin, Georgia; brother-in-law, Adam Elliott of Lithia Springs, Georgia; nephew, Tucker Cobb; bonus nieces, Amanda Thornton of Rochester Hills, Michigan and Gracie Cobb of Helfin, Alabama; bonus nephew, Brandon Harrington of Woodland, Alabama; bonus great-nephew, Ian Thornton of
Rochester Hills, Michigan; bonus great-niece, Lillian Thornton of Rochester Hills, Michigan; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; and her two fur babies, Molly and Reece.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, August 22. 2023 at 1:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Martin & Hightower Funeral Home with Rev. Brian Buchanan and Rev. Ricky Rayburn officiating. Interment will follow in West Georgia Memorial Park with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Jeff Wood, Anthony Elledge, J. R. Wood, Mike Pascal, Deron Crook, Darren Callahan, Brandon Harrington, and Chad Beetler.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower on Monday, August 21, 2023, from 6-9 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her funeral expenses by clicking the “Donate Now” Button at the top of her webpage.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
