Angela “Angie” Elliott

Angela “Angie” Elliott, age 47, of Bremen, Georgia, passed away at her residence on Monday, August 14, 2023. She was born July 28, 1976, in Surry County, North Carolina, the daughter of Rev. Ernest Elledge and Mrs. Brenda Wood Elledge.

Angie graduated from Central High School in 1994 and received her degree in nursing from West Georgia Technical College. She cared for Pine Knoll Nursing Home and Cedar Valley Nursing & Rehab Center residents during her career. Angie was a longtime member of Abilene Baptist Church and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.