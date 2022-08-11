Andrew "Papa" Kaylor, 94, of West Des Moines, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by family March 4, 2022 at EveryStep Kavanagh House in Des Moines.
Andrew was born April 30, 1927 in Cleburne County, AL to the late John and Lizzie Beck Kaylor. Andrew was a veteran of the US Army having served during World War II. After the Army he began driving a bus that allowed him to travel all over the United States. A career he was very passionate about. He drove for over 50 years for Jefferson Lines, Trailways, Greyhound and Carnival Coaches.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings Mildred Bradley, Ray Kaylor, Willie Curtis "Boots" Barrett, all of Bowdon, GA, and Jerry Kaylor of Piedmont, AL. Sadly on July 26,2022 Andrew’s son, David Kaylor, passed away in Hermitage, MO.
He is survived by his children, John Kaylor of Hermitage, MO, Beth White of West Des Moines, Andy (Karen) Kaylor of Marana, AZ and Debi Longfield of West Des Moines; his Grandchildren, Steven Kaylor of Urbandale, Heather (Mike) O'Keefe of Waukee, Justin Winkler of Tucson, AZ, Tyler Fuller of Newport Beach, CA, Chris Belger, Andrew Fuller, Ashley White (Bailey Newquist) all of West Des Moines, Brandon Kaylor and Aly Kaylor both of Marana, AZ.; his Great Grandchildren, Cooper O'Keefe and Hannah Newquist; his Sister, Louise Meigs of Bowdon, GA; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Rainwater Funeral Home on Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 12:00 till 2:00 p.m. A graveside memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. in the Bowdon City Cemetery.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Andrew Kaylor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.