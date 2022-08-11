Andrew Kaylor

Andrew "Papa" Kaylor, 94, of West Des Moines, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by family March 4, 2022 at EveryStep Kavanagh House in Des Moines.

Andrew was born April 30, 1927 in Cleburne County, AL to the late John and Lizzie Beck Kaylor. Andrew was a veteran of the US Army having served during World War II. After the Army he began driving a bus that allowed him to travel all over the United States. A career he was very passionate about. He drove for over 50 years for Jefferson Lines, Trailways, Greyhound and Carnival Coaches.

To plant a tree in memory of Andrew Kaylor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos