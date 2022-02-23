Andrew L. Ealy (Cutt), 52, of Carrollton, formerly of Talladega, Alabama, died on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Morning Star Baptist Church, 4796 Barney Station Road, in Talladega.
Viewing of remains will be on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. at Alfred F. Wilson Funeral Home, 116 Cleghorn Street in Villa Rica.
Alfred F. Wilson is in charge of both services.
