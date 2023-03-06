Andrew Wallace

Our loving Andrew “Drew” Duane Wallace passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 39 years old. He was a resident of Carrollton, Georgia, born on December 8, 1983 in Lithia Springs, Georgia, the son of Mr. Duane and Kathy Wallace.

Drew could do just about anything. He loved working with his hands and was always making or fixing something. He loved helping people; he would help perfect strangers because he had such a big heart. Drew loved being out in nature and fishing was his passion. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.

Trending Videos