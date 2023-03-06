Our loving Andrew “Drew” Duane Wallace passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 39 years old. He was a resident of Carrollton, Georgia, born on December 8, 1983 in Lithia Springs, Georgia, the son of Mr. Duane and Kathy Wallace.
Drew could do just about anything. He loved working with his hands and was always making or fixing something. He loved helping people; he would help perfect strangers because he had such a big heart. Drew loved being out in nature and fishing was his passion. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, he leaves behind to cherish his memory his son, Carter Wallace and his mother, Maria; sisters, Toni (Gregory) Drake and Dusty (Scotty) Smith; grandmother, Martha Hughes; niece, Kaylee Drake; nephews, Layton Drake and Aidan(Savannah Tart) Smith, Asher Smith; and several aunts and uncles.
In keeping with Drew’s wishes, his body has been cremated.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, March 10, 2023, at 6 P.M. from The Stewart House Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be made to Carter Wallace, Drew’s son. Contributions may be made on Drew’s obituary page by clicking the "Donate Now" Button at the top of his webpage.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at
