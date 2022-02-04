Andrew “David” Griffith Jr., 69 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Jan. 31, 2022.
He was born on May 22, 1952, in Orangeburg, South Carolina, son of the late Andrew David Griffith, Sr., and the late Kathryn Strange Griffith.
He was the owner and operator of Griffith Fencing.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two sisters, Nancy Summers and Meg Griffith; and a brother-in-law, Al Johnson.
He is survived by his wife, Glenda Chambers Griffith, of Carrollton; his children, Amanda and Mark Brandenburg, of Atlanta, Bruce Maddox, of Newnan, and Chad and Stacie Maddox, of Ranburne, Alabama; sisters, Jane and Johnny Eady, of Carrollton, Andie Johnson, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, Kathy and Rich Wagner, of Billings, Montana, and Marian Roscoe of Billings, Montana; brother-in-law, David Summers; and six grandchildren.
Graveside service will be conducted on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Carroll Memory Gardens with Rev. Mike Marshall officiating and Mr. Jessie Patterson speaking.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Those serving as pallbearers will be Bill Cook, Tim Eady, Mike Duncan, Chris White, and Robert Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.