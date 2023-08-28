Andrew “Andy” Gilland

Andrew “Andy” Gilland of Carrollton, Georgia, born April 9, 1969, to Charles & Dana Gilland, passed away on Aug. 21, 2023.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Charlie & Lillian Jackson of Roopville, Georgia, and paternal grandparents, Grover & Pauline Gilland of Carrollton, Georgia.

