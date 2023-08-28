Andrew “Andy” Gilland of Carrollton, Georgia, born April 9, 1969, to Charles & Dana Gilland, passed away on Aug. 21, 2023.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Charlie & Lillian Jackson of Roopville, Georgia, and paternal grandparents, Grover & Pauline Gilland of Carrollton, Georgia.
In addition to his parents, he leaves behind to cherish his memory his brother & sister-in-law, Richard & LaYvonda Gilland of Carrollton; nieces & nephews, Brandon & Jessica Gilland of Carrollton and Hannah & Adam Ratner of Roopville; five great-nieces, Alaina & Alivia Gilland of Carrollton, Peyton Ratner of Villa Rica, and Addison & Kennedy Perdue of Roopville; great-nephew, Isaiah Perdue of Roopville; special friend, Kelly Tomlin; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Andy worked with Joe N. Guy Co. for 36 years. However, His true love was decorating for all occasions. He was widely known for his Halloween pranks and decorations, and also his beautiful Christmas décor. If you were ever able to attend any of his parties you know he was the life of them all.
To know Andy was to love him. He was a true hippie at heart, enjoyed being one with nature, nurtured all his plants, radiated positivity, and loved hard. Peace and love are the words he lived by.
He will be greatly missed by an entire family, community, and countless friends.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
A memorial service will be conducted Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. from Roopville Road Baptist Church, with Pastor Jeff Smith and Bro. Jay Herren officiating.
Flowers are welcome. Memorial contributions may also be made in Andy’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by visiting www.stjude.org.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Andrew Gilland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.