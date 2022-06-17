Anderson Phillips, III, 57, of Hoschton, Georgia, died on June 11, 2022.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Byrd & Flanigan Funeral Home, 288 Hurricane Shoals Road NE in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Interment at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia.
MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
