SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
Explosive plays can be the difference in a win or a loss on the football field. Za’Tarious Anderson was full of explosive plays for UWG Football in Thursday’s 38-7 win over Carson-Newman.
Those explosive plays earned him the first Scott Evans Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram and Nissan Player of the Game honor of the 2022 season.
Anderson caught six passes for 124 yards and a touchdown in the game, giving starting quarterback Harrison Frost now eight different games out of his 13 starts with a receiver who has gone over 100 yards.
The biggest play of the game for Anderson came in the second quarter, and it was a backbreaker for the Eagles, as Frost hit Anderson streaking across the middle for 68 yards and a score. The touchdown gave the Wolves a 31-7 lead heading into the locker room at the half.
The sophomore from Albany, caught seven passes for 150 yards and three touchdowns as a redshirt freshman last season. With his output on Thursday, he now has 13 career catches for 274 yards heading into the second game of his second season on the gridiron.
The Wolves will be back in action on Saturday, Sept. 10 in Atlanta taking on the Morehouse Maroon Tigers in a return matchup from a year ago.
