Editor’s Note: The Times-Georgian posed the same questions to each candidate on the ballot for contested seats on the Carroll County Commission. The following profile spotlights candidate for District 6 Commissioner Vicki Anderson.
Times-Georgian: Why are you seeking this office?
Vicki Anderson: When the current commissioner decided to not seek re-election, I was asked by friends and family to think about getting involved again. I love being involved in my community to help make a difference. With my 12 years of proven leadership in Carroll County government, I believe this provides the citizens of District 6 with a known entity. What I bring to the table is experience. I have served in lean times and good times and know how to be fiscally responsible with your money.
TG: What are your top three goals for your term if elected?
VA: Not having met in-depth with any of the community leaders, I do not know at this time exactly what their specific issues, wants, and desires are. Finding out what the citizens want from their Commissioner, will determine my goals for the term. Individuals have indicated there is a need for jobs. Other citizens would be happy if not another person moved to the area, keeping all farmland…farmland. The consistent denominator is they all want a strong voice of representation. I have a reputation of honesty and integrity and always being responsive to the needs of the citizens. Farmland protection, agriculture, and maintaining the rural heritage are areas I have always worked to protect, and will continue these efforts for District 6.
TG: What is the main issue/toughest issue facing District 6?
VA: District 6 is the largest geographical district. That being said, the land use differs depending on where you live. There is much new development in the northern end of the District. New development in itself creates new issues. Traffic, speed limit signs, 3-4 way stop signs needed at intersections, just to name a few. You then head south and you have Bowdon and Mt. Zion managing their city limit area, with revenues they collect. The city of Bowdon is the smallest in the County. Within the 2-mile city radius, the population is coming of age. Once a citizen reaches the age of 65, they no longer have to pay school tax. I see this as an issue not too far down the road. Whether we want growth or not, it is coming! Managing the growth with smart plans for future development, allows District 6 to maintain the look they desire. Absentee landlords are a tough issue for Bowdon’s downtown.
TG: How would you describe the overall “climate” of District 6, in terms of economics, livability, and relations within the community? What areas need improvement and where are we on track?
VA: Living in District 6 allows me to enjoy the rural culture we all wish to maintain in Carroll County. You also learn that if you do not own the land around you, you have virtually no control over its future. I believe when the Carlisle Tire Company burned and left 300 folks without jobs, those citizens were having to leave the area for employment. The County purchased John Tanner State Park from the State of Georgia, to ensure that amenity remained in Carroll County. As our children are getting older, what will District 6 provide for them? As a segment of our population continues to age, what happens to their homesteads as they are passed down to the next generation? These are all issues facing District 6 and I look forward to being their voice on the Board of Commissioners.
