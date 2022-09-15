Bowdon Baptist Church’s annual Homecoming service Sunday reminded me of when I was growing up way back just past the middle of the last century. But those special services of my childhood days weren’t usually called “homecoming” per se.
They were named for the time of the year they were held, the first Sunday in May, even in capital letters: The First Sunday in May.
It was not a calendar date designation like some holiday, but it was the unofficial, if not official, title for the annual homecoming and decoration day at Crumley’s Chapel Church of God just at the east entrance to Trickum Valley, Ala. (some folks spell it “Trickem”} which is just west of Ranburne, Ala. which is just west of Bowdon, Ga.
It is always held on, well, the first Sunday in May.
It was also called “decoration day” with the decoration referring to the placement of flowers on the graves of loved ones in the church cemetery. Several of my kin, including my brothers who were twins who died at birth, and my mother occupy some of those graves.
My mother had later moved us near the big town of Carrollton when I was only four or five years old and was a member of a different church, but we rarely, if ever, missed returning to her home church on this special day.
The “homecoming” was the joining of old friends for morning worship, dinner-on-the-grounds and singing in the afternoon. If you haven’t availed yourself of dinner-on-the-grounds at an old country church, you haven’t experienced fine dining. (Actually, it is lunch-on-the-grounds, but to old home folks, lunch is dinner, and dinner is supper - but I digest, er, digress. And it is not actually on the ground. They have tables.)
Those church ladies spread out their culinary delights and weren't happy unless you tried some of every dish they prepared. If the afternoon preacher called for a time of fasting, with what you have had for lunch on the grounds, you could hold out at least until Wednesday night’s potluck supper and prayer meeting.
And the singing was always the sweetest music to my ears - brothers and sisters in Christ saved by grace belting out those Red Back Hymnal songs of the faith to the glory of God with voices that seemed to echo up and down Turkey Heaven Mountain and waft through Trickum on Verdan’s Creek where Uncle Ed took me fishing and where Cousin Linda says a lot of saints were baptized.
First Sunday in May was also a time of mini family reunions as kinfolk from afar sometimes gathered to reminisce with those from near about good times and about family members who had gone on and are now resting in the cemetery.
“Haven’t seen y’all since the last First Sunday in May,” they would say, and when stretching out the good-byes, they would say, “See ya’ll next First Sunday in May, if not sooner, Good Lord willing.”
Though we have only been a part of the Bowdon Baptist Church family a few months, the homecoming service was a special time of rejoicing for me with the long-time members who celebrated the glorious past of the church, which was formed in 1860, and remembered those members who passed away in the past year and those dear old saints of many decades all the way back to the founders of the church.
Pastor Justin Richards remembered in prayer members Gay Womack, Rev. Tommy Wright, Dr. Norman Padgett and Tim Wilson who had passed since the last homecoming service.
As this service fell on September 11, he also recalled those who died in the terrorist attacks against the United States on another September 11 day 21 years ago and those who died sacrifically in rescue attempts after those attacks.
Guest speaker Rev. Tim Smith, who started his ministry at Bowdon Baptist in 1983 as a student pastor, spoke on “The Greatest Homecoming,” using the story from Luke 15 on the homecoming of the Prodigal Son.
Emphasizing the special service theme, the combined Sanctuary and Forgiven (youth) choirs under the direction of Phil Bishop presented “We Will Remember” (lyrics by Tommy Walker and choral arrangement by Bradley Knight), a beautiful hymn which reminds us of God’s faithfulness.
I couldn’t stay for dinner-in-the-Fellowship Hall which is below the sanctuary, but the wonderful aromas drifting up the stair wells, the special music and the remembrances took me back to a time long ago. Maybe I will go back to Trickum Valley next First Sunday in May.
