If I recollect it true, then it was a few months into the pandemic. Y’all remember those days? There wasn’t much to do except whittle sticks into sharp points on your front porch, grunt for red wigglers if you got a hankering to wet a line by yourself, or pick up a copy of Southern Living and thumb through the pages for a good story or two. And, sweet baby Jesus, you dared not flip the tube on to the news, lest it lead to the wailing and gnashing of teeth something fierce.

And bless my dearly departed Granny’s soul, we couldn’t give each other a good ol’ neck hug. She gave the best ones.

