If I recollect it true, then it was a few months into the pandemic. Y’all remember those days? There wasn’t much to do except whittle sticks into sharp points on your front porch, grunt for red wigglers if you got a hankering to wet a line by yourself, or pick up a copy of Southern Living and thumb through the pages for a good story or two. And, sweet baby Jesus, you dared not flip the tube on to the news, lest it lead to the wailing and gnashing of teeth something fierce.
And bless my dearly departed Granny’s soul, we couldn’t give each other a good ol’ neck hug. She gave the best ones.
In trying to adjust to what some called “the new normal,” I stumbled across a story written by Sean Dietrich. (Sean of the South as he’s known to some.) It centered upon a trip to the Waffle House, a few construction guys, one daughter, a bevy of mask-wearing, and love — just love — scattered and smothered, of course.
And, well, like an All-Star with over-medium eggs, a couple of strips of bacon, and butter-slathered toast, his story hit the spot, just when I needed it at my mask-wearing, unhuggable, pandemic most.
So, jump ahead a few years, several hundred stories, and I am on my way to see Sean. He’s performing up yonder in Rome, a quaint place where I used to go knocking around back in the day. It’s a gray Saturday. Windy and a bit cold. Black coffee and flannel weather. I decided to take Highway 100 to Cedartown.
“You and your scenic routes.” Myra Beth says, smiling.
“The country ways,” I proudly proclaim, “have rolling hills dotted with Black Angus cows and Huffy bicycles resting peacefully in brown chert driveways. Scenic routes have churches like Mount Pleasant Baptist, nearabouts Tallapoosa, where Jesus is Lord, fried chicken at homecoming is king, and they sing about an unbroken circle...”
“...I am singing songs of childhood...I am singing with my friends...but someday soon we’ll be together in a world that never ends...”
Highway 100 takes you to the outskirts of Cedartown via Bowdon and Tallapoosa; however, the picturesque setting also takes me back home in my mind. So, I ain’t gonna get sideways if I find myself behind a plodding, brown-stained dump truck or a local logging truck loaded down with Georgia loblollies. Big whoop. I’ll be savoring each mile-by-mile masterpiece like it were a slab of ribs from Sam’s House BBQ.
In no time, I am arriving in downtown Rome and the historic DeSoto Theatre. My friends Jon and Amber are joining me. We settle into our second-row seats and wait for Sean to come through the curtain. After a brief introduction, he emerges wearing a dark purple shirt and a black sports coat on his wiry frame. His guitar is resting on his shoulder, as he introduces himself, smiling from under a beard the color of a shiny copper penny. What followed was a spiritual experience akin to when the good Lord got a hold of me about thirty-five years ago causing my Aunt Luena to shout her hair down.
Sean put on a two-hour show, replete with stories about shenanigans with his cousin, Ed Lee, as well as a yarn or two about his sweet grandmother who smoked Winston’s and sopped up Billy Graham with a biscuit. I found myself laughing when he told a story about forgetting his shoes and wedding rings the day he married Jamie. Then there’s Marigold, their blind, purebred coonhound, who is “sweeter than Domino sugar.”
On top of that there was a child’s handful of Vacation Bible School songs, testing the authenticity and the memories of those of us who sat enthralled in the audience, you know “The B-I-B-L-E” and all those: we passed with flying colors. It was a performance for him, a spiritual experience for us. Oh, and for good measure, there were a few bars from the redback hymnal:
“...Some glad morning when this life is over, I’ll fly away...To a home on God’s celestial shore, I’ll fly away...”
I was 10 again, if only for a brief spell, sitting on that aqua-green, concrete front porch, shucking Silver Queen corn and singing with my Granny and Paw-Paw. My Mom and Dad were there. We were singing along with Sean. An unbroken circle, if only for a moment.
There was a meet-and-greet afterwards. I cried, being a grown-ass man and all, and that’s okay. I laughed, too. Sean signed my book. Got a neck hug from him to boot. All the time he treated me like close kin. I felt like somebody.
Do yourself a favor — look up Sean Dietrich. Read his stories. Listen to his blog. You’ll laugh. Cry too. Might even shout your hair down Aunt Luena style. I guarantee you’ll feel loved.
Because Sean Dietrich is dadgum good people.
