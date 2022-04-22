The idea for this column was tucked away waiting for the right moment. I’m grateful that the name Elon Musk popped up last week, nudged me to retrieve notes from my files and allowed my imagination to soar. This time, he created news, because he wants to acquire the micro-blogging and social networking service Twitter.
Musk is the richest man on the planet and has a good shot at buying whatever he wants. He holds stock in Twitter and wrote in a letter to Bret Taylor, the company’s chairman, “I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy.”
His motive is noble—we’ll see if it’s do-able. Meanwhile, as SpaceX CEO, he has other fish to fry. Musk founded the aerospace manufacturer in 2002 to revolutionize space transportation, with the ultimate goal of making life multi-planetary. Now they’re partnering with NASA, and last month their ad intrigued me.
It read, “Fly your name around the Moon! We’re getting ready for #Artemis I and we want to take you with us. NASA will let you send your name on a flight around the Moon–for FREE. It’s the perfect treat for space fans who long to go to space…even if only in name.”
The offer is to have my name saved on a flash drive as part of the upcoming Artemis I mission. The launch is expected to take place in the next few months, though an exact date hasn’t been confirmed. NASA has delayed the launch date due to the need for safety checks. The agency hopes to launch the spacecraft in May 2022.
If I sign up, I’ll get access to a virtual boarding pass that features my name and flight details. And I’ll get a QR code that lets me join NASA launches as a virtual guest. I’m not actually going to space. But a representation of me will be soaring around the Moon, which is fun to imagine happening.
I wondered how many names can fit on a flash drive. I’m sure it’s more than the number of angels that can dance on the head of a pin.
Of course I signed up. Being part of history doesn’t come my way often, if ever. And this miniscule, quirky opportunity stokes my interest in the vastness of space and man’s place in colonizing other planets. I’m not brave enough and will never be rich enough to travel into space. But I can gaze at the stars and wonder what it’s like to travel above the wild blue yonder.
A reporter on a morning news show was giddy with excitement when he held up his “boarding pass” in response to the ad. When my boarding pass for the spacecraft Orion rolled off the printer I was giddy too. The ticket looked official, with a NASA stamp and Artemis I logo. I smiled at the bottom right corner that listed “Mileage earned: 1,300,000 miles.”
I packed imaginary bags for a virtual flight of fancy, ready to launch into space. Well, not launch my physical body. I won’t be onboard Orion, but the name “Dee Dee Murphy” will travel around the moon.
The Artemis Project is a private spaceflight venture to establish a permanent, self-supporting base on the Moon by 2025. The mission is named after Artemis, the Greek goddess of the hunt and the moon, and the twin sister of Apollo, the mission which first launched humans to the Moon.
Taking a virtual trip around the moon has benefits: It’s free, so the price is right. My name travels into space, and I don’t have to go through Atlanta’s airport. I can do it from home. so the voyage won’t be exhausting. I won’t get frequent flyer miles, but the flight won’t trigger my fear of heights. There are no bragging rights, but my boarding pass is safer than an actual lunar voyage. The trip around the moon won’t make me famous, but as my witty daughter quipped, “At least the aliens will know your name.”
So far 2,170,975 boarding passes have been claimed. Maybe the millions who join me in this public relations stunt think it’s a good idea. Or we’re just bored. Or maybe it’s a mental escape from Earth’s miseries, like crime and Russia’s war with Ukraine. These are man-made problems, so I can visualize what will happen when we colonize the Moon or Mars.
In time, we will probably need multi-planetary police, courts and jails.
