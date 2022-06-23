I did something a couple of weeks ago I haven’t done in, what, 65 years. I went to Vacation Bible School.
I didn’t go as a grandparent of a participant. I didn’t go as the director or a teacher, and I didn’t go as an observer.
I was there as a student.
An old student whose fondest memories of childhood days in Vacation Bible School were orange Kool-Aid (even today my favorite is orange) and crafts made from popsicle sticks. I remember even washing and saving popsicle sticks to add to the class supply, but I don’t recall if Momma let me take the used ones to the church. Probably not.
Like when I was a kid and VBS time rolled around each summer, I was excited all these years later that my church, Bowdon Baptist, like some other churches, was offering a class for adults.
I had hoped my part-time work schedule would allow me to attend all the sessions, but as it was, Lady Julia and I got to go only one day. We read scripture and talked about King David’s rise to the throne, though when Samuel anointed him, he wasn’t the biggest, the strongest or the best prepared. As a matter of fact, as the youngest of Jesse’s eight sons, he was the last chosen, reflecting the fact that he was not man’s choice but God’s choice and Ephesians 2:10, which was the theme for the bible school lessons: “For we are God’s handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do (NLT).
We didn’t do any crafts or have any orange Kool-Aid, for that matter, in the adult class, but I couldn’t help but think back to a little boy and his friends in summer Bible class at the Aycock Street Church of God. I don’t recall specific lessons, but King David’s story could have been one of them.
I do remember that we sung a lot of Christian songs like (and these may not be the titles exactly) “Climb, Climb Up Sunshine Mountain,” “Deep and Wide,” “This Little Light of Mine” and some others. I can still sing them for you, but if you know my singing skills, you’d probably prefer I didn’t.
Bowdon Baptist Church Pastor Justin Richards, who also said one of his memories of Vacation Bible School also was Kool Aid, shared some interesting facts from Lifeway Kids’ (www.lifeway.com) recent statistics which showed that in 2019 among Southern Baptist Churches some 2.5 million youngsters attended bible school. Of those there were 65,000 professions of faith.
It was certainly a grand week for Bowdon Baptist with as many as 130 elementary age children and 60 adults participating in the morning sessions and another 50-60 sixth-grade through high school youngsters and approximately 20 adults for the evening classes. And these were not just BBC children; there were some from other churches in the community, which made it an even more glorious and valuable time of fellowship and unity.
Through all of the programs and lessons and skits and music, the VBS participants were reinforced with the fact that they were “Created by God, Designed by God and Empowered by the Holy Spirit” to do good works which He had ordained before time for them to do.
The preacher said that VBS is one of the best evangelistic outreaches that a church has. I can see why when inquiring minds are filled with the goodness of God and His purpose for them at a very early age.
I remember it. It was more than orange Kool Aid.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.