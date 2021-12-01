The first time I got to experience an orchestra, I was in elementary school, not sure which year. We all lined up for the bus ride, first thing in the morning, and trundled to the big city of Atlanta. I was already familiar with Atlanta, as our Daddy worked downtown at the central Post Office, where he would often take us to visit his coworkers. The icing on the cake at Christmas was when we'd go there to see the Lighting of the Great Tree at Rich's department store (which was right next door to the post office). We'd ride the Pink Pig and buy gifts for our parents and siblings at Rich's Santa's Secret Shop. It was the biggest night of our lives back then. He'd also take us to the Varsity for chili dogs, onion rings and a fried peach pie.
Many years later, when I dated a boy in college and took him to the Varsity, he lost my heart forever when he said that the Varsity was a horrible, greasy place. Contrast that to my Sugar Honey Ken who says, "I need some grease in my life!"
That and the fact that he was a Yankee sealed his fate. My Mama's a Yankee too, and I was born "up there," though six months was long enough for Daddy to haul us back to God's country — but even she didn't cotton to the idea that I might marry one and leave the warmth of my southern roots. I digress...
I remember the day I first heard the Symphony. After our long bus ride, then all the fal-de-ral of getting everyone in their places, a stillness came over the hall. The musicians began to drift onto the stage, picking up their instruments and beginning to warm up, noodling scales and pieces of songs. A tall, elegant lady with a long black dress glided to the giant harp. I was mesmerized by the magic of that instrument, thinking about how young David soothed mean ole' King Saul's demons long ago with a harp. The sound became a cacophony as more instruments joined in. What started as a buzz became a whirling dervish of a beehive, loud and confusing, dissonant and with no resolution. Suddenly, the sound stopped as the conductor strode to his podium. He called up a note and they tuned to it, one section at a time. Finally unified, they played the tone together. He raised his arms, then boom!
Beautiful, gorgeous music ensued.
An hour, a day, a week — I lost track of time as the universe opened up for me, a virtual ocean that I had no former knowledge of. It was like a Milky Way that had been hiding in the cupboard. I am no longer a youngster, but I still often feel this way when the music begins. I haven't heard it all yet. And I'm certain that heaven is filled with it.
I play flute (or attempt to) with the Carrollton Wind Ensemble. We have our upcoming Christmas concert at the Carrollton Arts Center on Dec. 14 (tickets at https://cprcad.myboxoffice.us/program/wind-ensemble-christmas-concert-1635).
Terry Lowry is our faithful conductor and the ensemble is a community outreach of the Carrollton Symphony. How blessed we are to have great music right here at our back door. They have other music events scheduled at the Carrollton Arts Center, so check them out too. While I'm at it, the Villa Rica Tour of Homes is this Saturday from 2:00-9:00 (self-guided walking/driving tour). It is being sponsored by the VR Historical Society and starts at 212 W Wilson Street, Villa Rica 30180. Proceeds go to help restore the old Wicks Tavern (which is where the tour begins). Let's all support these events and have a really joyous Christmas season this year.
