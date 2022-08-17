The Bremen Police Department announced via their Facebook page they are hosting their inaugural citizens police academy beginning in September for residents of the community to learn more about BPD operations.
According to BPD Chief Keith Pesnell, the citizens academy will consist of six weeks of classes beginning Sept. 6 lasting through Oct. 8. There will be one class per week on Tuesday evenings at 6 p.m. hosted at the Bremen Police Department with each session expected to last one and a half hours.
According to BPD’s Facebook post, the program was designed to provide citizens with basic information about the police profession and the daily operations of the department. Pesnell said he is “always looking for ways to bring the community and the police department closer.”
“We depend on each other,” Pesnell said.
The general topics citizens can expect to learn more about are patrol responsibilities, use of force, criminal investigations, crime scene investigation, K9 operations and traffic laws.
“The topics are just a few of the important things an officer does. We felt these would be the topics that will allow the citizens to see how officers handle situations and be transparent,” Pesnell said.
According to BPD’s post, the ultimate objective is to establish and maintain positive communication and develop a positive partnership between the community and the police department through training and education.
Participants of the citizens academy must be at least 21 years old and a resident, business owner, or employed with the city of Bremen, per Pesnell. Acceptance of applicants not fitting one of these categories are at the discretion of Chief Pesnell.
“We feel anyone that is interested in how public safety works would be a great fit — someone who has a passion for others and the community. You must pass a background check,” Pesnell said.
Those who are interested can apply in person at the Bremen Police Department. The deadline to apply is Aug. 30, 2022. In addition to the background check, applicants will have to sign a liability waiver. The capacity for the academy is 20 people.
“We feel this academy will better inform our citizens on what to look for and the proper action to take to work with police to make our community better. We feel that the department always needs to be transparent and this allows us to be more hands on with our citizens. We feel a more informed citizen is a safer citizen,” Pesnell said.
