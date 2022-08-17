The Bremen Police Department announced via their Facebook page they are hosting their inaugural citizens police academy beginning in September for residents of the community to learn more about BPD operations.

According to BPD Chief Keith Pesnell, the citizens academy will consist of six weeks of classes beginning Sept. 6 lasting through Oct. 8. There will be one class per week on Tuesday evenings at 6 p.m. hosted at the Bremen Police Department with each session expected to last one and a half hours.

