Faith-based movies tend to fall flat with mainstream (or “secular,” to use evangelical lingo) audiences for several reasons. The biggest one is Christian filmmakers often start with a specific sermon first, then craft roles designed to serve as mouthpieces for the biblical points they want to make. That’s the antithesis of film as an art form, which is more concerned with characters evolving in an authentic way, even if the genre isn’t all that realistic (such as sci-fi, musicals or romcoms).

The second reason is when the message is paramount, elements like good acting and competent filmmaking often take a backseat. That’s fine when you’re preaching to the choir, but it also explains why this kind of movie rarely breaks through to non-churchgoing folks. That’s not necessarily a criticism, though.

