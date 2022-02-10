Amy Daniell

Amy Lee Daniell, 47, of Carrollton passed away on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2022.
She was born in Lithia Springs on Saturday, Oct. 12, 1974. Ms. Daniell
was the daughter of the late, James Franklin Daniell Sr., and the late, Anna
Lee (Richard)
Daniell.
Ms. Daniel enjoyed the outdoors, taking trips to the beach, riding four wheelers and gathering with friends and family around a bonfire. Above all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Austin Cole McDearmid and Sara McDearmid of Canon; two daughters and one son-in-law, Alexis Leigh Daniell of Buchanan, and
Taylor Nicole McClung and Jacob McClung of Dallas; one brother, James Franklin Daniel Jr. of Carrollton; one stepsister, Misty Ash of Villa Rica; five grandchildren, Marley Blake McDearmid, Luke Anthony Daniell, Nova Elyse Daniell, Juliette McClung and Millie McClung; her uncle, James David Richard; her boyfriend, Perry Wayne Brown; and number of other relatives.
In accordance
with Ms. Daniell’s wishes, she will be cremated.
Graveside service will be conducted at Sunrise Memorial Gardens on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. with Mrs. Patty Hutcheson officiating.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online Tribute Wall at www.croftfuneralhome.com.
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
