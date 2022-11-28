TALLAPOOSA — A Fed Ex vehicle collided with an AmTrak train on Monday causing the rail line to shut down and killing the driver of the truck.
Authorities say a call came in between 10 and 11 a.m. Monday morning regarding the collision that occurred on J Davis Road west of Tallapoosa in Haralson County.
The driver of the Fed Ex vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not immediately release.
The train impacted the truck’s driver’s side.
Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams told the Times-Georgian in a telephone interview that a witness stated that the driver of the Fed Ex truck “ignored the stop sign” at the rail crossing.
“The witness said the train was blowing, but the FedEx truck didn’t stop,” Williams said.
Williams also confirmed that there is approximately “a quarter mile line-of-sight in both directions.”
“It’s a good crossing,” Williams said.
Williams also said that the truck “fell apart on impact” and was dragged approximately one half mile down the tracks.
Georgia State Police and Norfolk Southern police have taken over investigation of the incident.
