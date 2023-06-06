Motor City Revue will put the soul into summer June 10 at 8 p.m. when Carrollton's Amp at Adamson Square cranks up its 2023 concert series. The 13-piece band recreates the timeless hits of Motown, Stax and other classic soul/pop/rock record labels. The group strives to match the vocal harmonies and instrumental mix that distinguished the original recordings by such legends as Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, Marvin Gaye, the Temptations, the Supremes and more.The show is sponsored by Scott Evans Nissan and Scott Evans Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep. All events at the Amp are free. No professional photography is allowed during shows at the Amp. Chairs may be put out on the day of the event. Please visit carrolltonga.com/amp for updates, venue guidelines and policies.