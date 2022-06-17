Drake White, brings his blend of country and southern rock to Carrollton’s Amp at Adamson Square this Saturday night.
Drake White’s music has been described as equal parts Baptist tent revival and amped-up southern rock festival. White grew up in Hokes Bluff in Northeastern Alabama, not far from the southern music stronghold of Muscle Shoals. His soulful voice powers his songs, like Simple Life, It Feels Good, Livin’ the Dream, Makin’ Me Look Good Again and songs from his albums Spark and Pieces. The lyrics in White’s songs reflect his history as a son of the South steeped in the timeless works of William Faulkner and Mark Twain.
Nashville singer/songwriter Josh Kiser opens.
All Amp events are free and open to the public. No professional or flash photography is allowed at the show. For a complete list of Amp rules, visit www.carrolltonga.com/downtown/amp. Chairs may be set out anytime day of concert. Sponsored by Scott Evans Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep and Scott Evans Nissan.
