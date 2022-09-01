Individuals who are victims of addiction or associates of those who are, can be protected by Georgia’s 911 Medical Amnesty Law when needing to reach out to emergency services in the case of an overdose.
Georgia’s 911 Medical Amnesty Law, O.C.G.A. 16-13-5, was enacted in 2014 to protect “any person who in good faith seeks medical assistance for a person experiencing or believed to be experiencing a drug overdose shall not be arrested, charged, or prosecuted for a drug violation if the evidence for the arrest, charge, or prosecution of such drug violation resulted solely from seeking such medical assistance.”
According to a fact sheet provided by Coweta Circuit District Attorney Herb Cranford, the law is very specific in what is covered and what is not. It prohibits arresting or charging certain individuals with certain drug violations under circumstances related to seeking medical assistance for a drug overdose or suspected drug overdose, per the fact sheet.
Under this statute, individuals seeking medical assistance for another person they believe is experiencing a drug overdose, individuals experiencing a drug overdose seeking medical assistance for themselves and individuals experiencing a drug overdose who are the subject of a request for medical assistance.
The statute does not require the 911 caller to know the person in need of help was suffering an overdose for the person experiencing an overdose to be immune from prosecution, per the fact sheet.
According to Georgia law, individuals are immune from a violation of law involving straight possession of less than four grams of a controlled substance, a violation of law involving less than one ounce of marijuana and any violation involving drug related objects.
Individuals are not protected from being arrested or prosecuted for other drug offenses such as possession with intent to distribute, trafficking and possession of more than four grams of a controlled substance, per the fact sheet. This law does not limit or prevent law enforcement from seizing evidence or contraband.
“This protection from being arrested and prosecuted only applies if the evidence supporting the drug violation solely resulted from seeking medical assistance. If you can make the charge with evidence that did not result from the request for medical assistance, you can proceed on the charge,” the fact she stated.
