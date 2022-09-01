Individuals who are victims of addiction or associates of those who are, can be protected by Georgia’s 911 Medical Amnesty Law when needing to reach out to emergency services in the case of an overdose.

Georgia’s 911 Medical Amnesty Law, O.C.G.A. 16-13-5, was enacted in 2014 to protect “any person who in good faith seeks medical assistance for a person experiencing or believed to be experiencing a drug overdose shall not be arrested, charged, or prosecuted for a drug violation if the evidence for the arrest, charge, or prosecution of such drug violation resulted solely from seeking such medical assistance.”

