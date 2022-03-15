The deadline is fast approaching for local talents to audition for a chance to win the $1,000 grand prize in the Rotary Club of Carrollton's first West Georgia Talent competition to be held Saturday, April 30, at 7 p.m. in the Mabry Center for the Arts at Carrollton High School.
Inspired by the TV hit show, "America's Got Talent," Rotary's West Georgia Talent is a local flavor version that promises to entertain with a wide variety of performances that will appeal to all age groups and interests, says Rotary Club President Scott Robison.
"The object of starting this event is twofold – one, to offer a signature event sponsored by the club to bring the community together in a fun, entertaining way; and two, for it to become a sustainable fundraiser to support Rotary's ongoing mission of Service Above Self by providing funding for various causes and needs in our community."
This year, funds will be used to help residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities reconnect with others after socialization was put on hold during the pandemic because of strict, but necessary, protocols put in place to protect their health and safety. Robison said the focus is an art and music initiative titled #NotForgotten.
The audition component is very easy and free – all participants have to do is upload a two-minute or less audition video to the dedicated website, westgatalent.com, Robison said. A judging panel will review the videos and select finalists for the live show.
Robison said the live show format will be similar to "America’s Got Talent," with judges providing feedback and the viewing audience selecting the winners of the competition.
Patrick Yuran, a member of the club, is serving as the competition producer who has professional experience in theater and performance. The Oak Mountain Academy headmaster just wrapped up directing the Carroll County Community Theatre production of "9 to 5" with fantastic reviews of the amateur cast.
The Rotary Club of Carrollton is approaching a century of service in the Carrollton area and beyond. The club's Service Above Self mission supports Rotary International's polio eradication effort and other initiatives around the world. Locally, the club supports or outright funds several worthy causes: The UWG Dr. Rash Education Scholarship, West Georgia Technical College Education Scholarship, Carroll County Council on Aging, Carroll County Training Center, Friends of the Neva Lomason Memorial Library, THS Emergency Shelter, The Blake House, and Carroll County Mental Health Advocates.
Robison says Rotary's West Georgia Talent competition offers sponsorship levels that will help make the program successful in supporting the above-mentioned causes plus more. Details are available on the westgatalent.com website.
The deadline to enter the contest is April 1. Audition details can be found on westgatalent.com.
"Participation in this program is growing and excitement is building," said Robison. "We are looking forward to a great night of entertainment and launching a fantastic fundraiser for our community."
