American Legion Post 143 Commander recently presented the Carroll County Toys for Tots with a monetary donation in support of the organization's annual project to provide toys for less fortunate children during Christmas.
Ms. Lori Goodine, local Toys for Tots coordinator, visited the Post’s combined membership meeting on Oct. 20 and thanked the Post members for their donation and also for the gifts that were brought in for the Toys for Tots program.
