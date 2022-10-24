American Legion Post 143 contributes to "Toys for Tots"

American Legion Post 143 Commander Ronnie Pate (left) is shown presenting a check to Lori Goodilne, coordinator for the annual "Toys for Tots" campaign that provides toys during the Christmas season to less fortunate children in the local area.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

American Legion Post 143 Commander recently presented the Carroll County Toys for Tots with a monetary donation in support of the organization's annual project to provide toys for less fortunate children during Christmas.

Ms. Lori Goodine, local Toys for Tots coordinator, visited the Post’s combined membership meeting on Oct. 20 and thanked the Post members for their donation and also for the gifts that were brought in for the Toys for Tots program.

Trending Videos