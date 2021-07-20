SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
Members of Carroll County American Legion Post 143 and the Sons of the American Legion-Squad 143 recently held a joint officer installation ceremony and also presented awards to several members.
Finance Officer Joe Harrod received the “Legionnaire of the Year” award in recognition of his service throughout the past year, and SVC Randy Purser was presented with a monogramed American Legion shirt in appreciation of his work as membership chair.
Post 143 Commander Ronnie Pate presented “Continuous Years of Service” and “Appreciation” certificates to various members of the Post.
Also, medals were awarded to outgoing officers.
Ronnie Pate will be serving as American Legion Post Commander for the second consecutive year. Other officers include SVC Randy Purser, FO Joe Harrod, JVC Sam Pyle, JVC Steve Holder, JVC Frank Joswiak, Adjutant Jim Hill, and JA Bill Hearnburg.
The American Legion, commonly known as the Legion, is a non-profit organization of U.S. war veterans headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. It is made up of state, U.S. territory, and overseas departments, and these are in turn comprised of local posts.
Sons of the American Legion members include males of all ages whose parents or grandparents served in the U.S. military and were eligible for American Legion membership.
Members of The American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary, and Sons of The American Legion comprise the Legion Family, which has a combined membership of nearly 3 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.