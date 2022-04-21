West Georgia Senior Partners Network is hosting a lunch and learn for families caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s.
The free community lunch and learn for families caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s will take place this Saturday, April 23 at Central Baptist Church Family Life Center from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
This free community event is to educate families about local resources, programs, and services along with local community support.
According to the AARP, 53 million people chose to care for an elderly loved one instead of seeking professional help.
“Caring for an aging person can be a fulfilling experience, but it can lead to burnout,” Rebekah Middlebrooks, president of Agape Senior Solutions said.
“Ten% of adults aged 65 and older have Alzheimer’s and every five years after age 65, the risk of developing Alzheimer’s doubles,” Middlebrooks said. “Over 130,000 Georgians of all ages are estimated to have Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia (ADRD).”
Dementia is a chronic or persistent disorder of the mental processes caused by brain disease or injury and marked by memory disorders, personality changes, and impaired reasoning.
“There is no difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia. Alzheimer’s is one type of dementia,” Middlebrooks said.
Symptoms for families to look for in their loved ones are memory loss that disrupts daily life, challenges in planning or solving problems, difficulty completing familiar tasks, confusion with time or place, trouble understanding visual images and spatial relationships and new problems with words in speaking or writing.
A myth associated with the disease is that medications can slow the disease down, according to Middlebrooks.
“This is not true medications only address the symptoms such as depression, anxiety, combativeness,” Middlebrooks said.
Ways a family member can support their loved ones at home is by getting education on the disease and how to provide care to a loved one with Alzheimer’s, keep the loved one on a routine as much as possible, do activities that their familiar with to keep them engaged, and keep communication, according to Middlebrooks.
The speakers at the event will touch on topics like community resources, receiving financial support, different types of dementia and palliative care. They are Rebekah Middlebrooks, Agape Senior Solutions president, Bernae Plechette, Keyline Homecare affiliate, Dr. Michelle Teter, Lotus Blossom Hospice and Palliative Care affiliate, Olivia Smith, SR Law Group affiliate and Aveanna Home Healthcare sponsor.
“Caring for someone with Alzheimer’s is a journey, however cherish the moments, do not take everything personal, and it’s okay to laugh,” Middlebrooks said.
