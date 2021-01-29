Alvira C. Beckford Manley, 84, of Douglasville, Georgia, died on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at 10 a.m. from the chapel of the funeral home. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements. 770-942-2311
