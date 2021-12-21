Alvin Leon
Kasior, 77, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Saturday,
Dec. 18, 2021.
Al was born
in Kingston, Tennessee, to
Leonard Kasior
and Thelma Weaver Kasior. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. After his service,
Al had a long career with AT&T where
he served as a business systems installation
technician.
Al was a devout Christian and he
loved his family
dearly.
He was preceded
in death by his
parents and by his brothers, Roscoe
and Dallas Kasior.
Al is survived by
his wife, Dianne Harper Kasior; his daughter, Julie
Ellen Windom;
and a very special
lady that he loved dearly, Lynn Lee,
to whom he was
a father figure. Extended family members that are
also surviving include his sister, Dorothy Kasior Matthews;
his brother-in-law
and wife, Johnny
and Elaine Harper;
his sister-in-law
and husband, Jan
and Darnell Smith;
his sisters-in-law, Nancy Harper and Linda Kasior; as well
as many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
The funeral
service will be
held on Tuesday,
Dec. 21, 2021, at
2 p.m. at Rainwater Funeral Home in Bowdon Georgia. Pastor Jamie
Beam will officiate. Interment will follow in the cemetery of Antioch Baptist Church.
Prior to the service on Tuesday, the family will receive friends from noon until the funeral hour.
Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneral
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
