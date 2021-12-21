Alvin Leon

Kasior, 77, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Saturday,

Dec. 18, 2021.

Al was born

in Kingston, Tennessee, to

Leonard Kasior

and Thelma Weaver Kasior. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. After his service,

Al had a long career with AT&T where

he served as a business systems installation

technician.

Al was a devout Christian and he

loved his family

dearly.

He was preceded

in death by his

parents and by his brothers, Roscoe

and Dallas Kasior.

Al is survived by

his wife, Dianne Harper Kasior; his daughter, Julie

Ellen Windom;

and a very special

lady that he loved dearly, Lynn Lee,

to whom he was

a father figure. Extended family members that are

also surviving include his sister, Dorothy Kasior Matthews;

his brother-in-law

and wife, Johnny

and Elaine Harper;

his sister-in-law

and husband, Jan

and Darnell Smith;

his sisters-in-law, Nancy Harper and Linda Kasior; as well

as many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

The funeral

service will be

held on Tuesday,

Dec. 21, 2021, at

2 p.m. at Rainwater Funeral Home in Bowdon Georgia. Pastor Jamie

Beam will officiate. Interment will follow in the cemetery of Antioch Baptist Church.

Prior to the service on Tuesday, the family will receive friends from noon until the funeral hour.

Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneral

home.com.

Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

