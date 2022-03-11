Alvin Doby, 24, of Villa Rica, died on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
A private celebration of life service will
be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 1 p.m. Family and friends will be able to watch the livestream
of the service via
Willie A. Watkins Carrollton Facebook page. Viewing will be on Friday, March 11, 2022, from 3-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel; 770-836-0044.
