Alvin Capes

Alvin H. Capes, 80 of Carrollton, passed away on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.
He was born on Nov. 1, 1939, in Carroll County, Georgia, son of the late Fletcher Elbert Capes and Elsie Collier Capes. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and was a self-employed brick mason for more than 20 years.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers, James Capes and Elbert Capes; and sisters, Dura C. Ifft, Bernice Capes, Frances Massengale, and Virginia Lankford.
He is survived by his loving wife, Rebecca Cole Capes of Carrollton; son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Michelle Capes of Carrollton, and grandson, James Capes.
Funeral service will be conducted on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. from West Georgia Church of Christ with Joe Englebird and Ronnie Nations officiating. Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens with Tommy Morrow, David Lankford, Dave Leonard, Jason Stewart, Matt Parker, and Patrick Gray serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment. For those unable to attend the service, a live stream of the service will be available on the individual’s obituary page on the funeral home website.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
