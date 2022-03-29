Alton Johnson

It is with great sadness that the Johnson family announces the death of Alton P. Johnson, Chief Magistrate Judge of Carroll County.
Al was born on March 12, 1965, in Carrollton, the son of the late William P. Johnson and the late Ramona Teal Johnson.
He graduated from Carrollton High School in 1983 and completed his undergraduate studies at the University of
Georgia. Al graduated from John Marshall Law School and began practicing law in Carrollton in 1995. In 1998, he was appointed to fill the unexpired term of retiring Chief Magistrate Judge Richard Smith. Al
was then elected
by the citizens of Carroll County to continue as their
chief magistrate
judge for six consecutive terms, most recently in 2020. He was never opposed for reelection.
As the chief magistrate, Al was a pioneer in the mediation of civil disputes, creating the Carroll County Mediation Office that later expanded to serve all courts. He was famous for bringing people together at his barbecues and fish fries or over doughnuts that
he would bring to
his early morning first appearance hearings.
Al selflessly served his family, friends, community and complete strangers with his time,
energy and generosity. Through his attention and kindness, Al made
it a priority to recognize the good he saw in everyone he encountered.
Al is survived by his wife, Kelsey Johnson; his sister, Angi Everett (Robert Friend Everett); several nieces and a nephew.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Friday, April 8, 2022, from 4-6 p.m.
A private family service will be held in Al’s honor at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks
that donations be made in his name
to Partners Advancing Student Success, Inc. (PASS) online at www.passwestga.org/donate or to the American Cancer Society online at www.donate3.cancer.org.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.