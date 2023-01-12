My Paw-Paw would often tell me that good eatin’, which always called for something being battered and deep fried in a stick or two of cow butter, was the way to a person’s heart. As a kid, I always assumed he meant something akin to a warm hug, a caring word. Now that I’m older, I think it also involved the probability clogged arteries combined with the plop-plop-fizz-fizz of an Alka-Seltzer at least four times a week since Governor George Busbee left office in ‘83.
Some Florida friends dropped by last week for a spell. First-timers. We set a date for Friday last, a quarter after twelve. Now, if you were to ask anyone about good eatin’ in Carrollton proper, locals would direct you downtown. To claim one joint has superior grub than another, however, might involve some choice adjectives sprinkled with a dose or two of smelling salts and pearl clutching. I avoided this ruckus, having emailed a varied selection of menus to my friends.
Seems they were sold on “a touch of Scotland and a wee bit more.”
I was running late. Had the Acura on two wheels as I turned into the parking deck from Barnes St. I parked and cut the ignition off just as those boys from Fort Payne were singing something about being in a hurry but not knowing why.
The Highland Deli is one of Carrollton’s best food joints, nestled into a corner of our town’s square, and is a slice of Boar’s Head meats and Scottish haggis heaven. Its red walls are adorned in all things Scottish: pictures of an enchanting Loch Ness, a regal-looking bagpiper, and stately castles. There’s a selection of candy bars resting adjacent to this register from the United Kingdom with the names like Flake, Lion, and Crunchee. Overhead, the golden Royal Banner, with a red lion in the center, gently rustleS in the air.
And on the menu? Why Scottish-themed Boar’s Head sandwiches, of course. There’s names like St. Andrew’s, the Dundee, and the Macbeth. The deli is packed. My friends were seated, just inside the alcove on the to-go side, their arms resting on an argyle-patterned tablecloth. I joined the line that snaked out the door amidst a feeding frenzy of locals into the tiled hallway to place our orders.
“This chocolate cake is absolutely delicious,” Lynn told me in between bites, once I arrived back at our table.
Katy, seated to my left, agreed, “We were hungry,” she said and grinned.
Our sandwiches arrived promptly: the Allan Edward with haggis for me; Lynn, the Lady Jane; and for Katy, the Nathanael. The finest meats in all the land slapped between perfectly toasted panini buns. Finster, Picasso, and Warhol have nothing on the folks in the kitchen at the Highland Deli.
What was meant to be a thirty-minute lunch turned into a two-hour fellowship. The fare, suffice it to say, hit the spot. Tableside, we shared good convo about Meccafest, summer concerts at The Amp, plays at the CCA, outreach programs like Open Hands and the Carroll County Soup Kitchen, and our two homegrown breweries, Local Ties and Printer’s Ale. Our conversation spilled out onto the front sidewalk where Lynn caught a glimpse of two preening window cats.
“I just love cats,” she said, as she found the nearest bench.
“That’s Dante and Savannah,” I said, “Two of the most famous cats in all of Carrollton.”
Owned by Ms. Dorothy Pittman, Horton’s is the crown jewel of the Square and the oldest bookstore in the state. Ms. Pittman eyed the three of us from the storefront window, and came out to speak.
“How are y’all?” she inquired of us, the winter wind gently whisking her red hair. Acquainted with me, she turned to Lynn and Katy and continued, “Where are y’all from?”
“Jacksonville, Florida,” Katy replied and smiled.
“Here-” replied Ms. Pittman, “let me get y’all a map of downtown.”
“That sure is nice - thank you!” Lynn and Katy said with a smile.
And, well, that’s just Ms. Pittman for you.
The conversation continued for another ten minutes before we parted for the day. It was a grand introduction to our fair city for two lovely out-of-towners.
By Saturday evening, they were house hunting.
“We found one!” Lynn told me, as she excitedly flipped through her phone to show me the pictures. “It felt like home as soon as we walked in the front door.”
That’s right, Carrollton. Home. We're not like most places around these parts. My friends, Lynn and Katy, can attest to that. Their story will be continued. Soon.
So, thank you, Carrollton, on behalf of my friends. Just like places such as the Highland Deli and folks like Ms. Dorothy Pittman, may you forever be altogether original.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.