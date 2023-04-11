Altman pushes Central past Bruins in region play

Central’s Walker Altman pitched 12 strikeouts without allowing a hit through six innings in a 2-1 region win over Northwest Whitfield on Monday. Altman also scored the winning run on a passed ball in the sixth inning.

 File photo by Tucker Cole

Central Lions baseball added a second win to their region record on Monday, sliding past the Northwest Whitfield Bruins on the road at a score of 2-1.

Senior Walker Altman was key to the win on both sides of the ball, starting on the mound and throwing a no hitter through six innings with 12 strikeouts while also scoring what would become the winning run on a passed ball in the sixth inning.

