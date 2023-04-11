Central Lions baseball added a second win to their region record on Monday, sliding past the Northwest Whitfield Bruins on the road at a score of 2-1.
Senior Walker Altman was key to the win on both sides of the ball, starting on the mound and throwing a no hitter through six innings with 12 strikeouts while also scoring what would become the winning run on a passed ball in the sixth inning.
Korbin Dietrich pitched the final inning in relief, and although he allowed one hit, he cleaned up with two strikeouts to close the game at a 2-1 decision.
Central ended the game with five hits, led by Maxx Williamson who had two hits on three at bats. Brandon Musick, Altman, and Dietrich had one hit each in the effort.
After a scoreless first two innings, a ground out by Musick put the first run on the board for the Lions to make it a 1-0 advantage. But Northwest quickly responded.
The Bruins struck out twice to lead off their half of the third inning, but an error and two walks allowed the Bruins to load the bases, and Austin Cooley scored the tying run on a passed ball.
However, Altman recovered and dished another strikeout to minimize the damage, stranding three runners in the process.
From there, it was a stalemate between region foes until the sixth frame. Altman led off the inning by singling off a hard ground ball to left field. On Joe Cooney’s at bat, Altman stole second base. A strikeout later, Altman stole third base on Dietrich’s at bat.
Another strikeout, and Davis Smith stepped up to the plate. On a 1-1 count, Altman took the game into his own hands and scored on a passed ball before another strikeout closed the window of opportunity.
Central (7-16, 2-8) is in fifth place in the region with fiev region games remaining and will be back in action against the Bruins in a double header at home today (Wednesday April 12), starting at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.