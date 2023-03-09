Alonzo Wilson, 81, of Lilburn, died on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

A Homegoing Performance will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023, from 2-5 p.m. at Gwinnett Christian Terrace, 414 Berkmar Way NW, Lilburn.

