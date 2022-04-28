Aloma Johnson Parker died peacefully on April 12, 2022 after a short, courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by family and special friends.
She is survived by her two sons, Kenny and Bryan Parker of Cumming, Georgia and their wives, partners and children, and her brother Ralph Johnson of Carrollton, Georgia.
She was a member of Southern Hills Church in Carrollton, Georgia.
Aloma was born to Edwin “Snead” and Marie Johnson in Roopville, Ga at the family home on December 7, 1942; the one-year anniversary of Pearl Harbor.
She graduated from Carrollton High School in 1960, where she was a majorette in the Carrollton High School marching band. One of her greatest memories from this time was riding the train from Villa Rica to New York City, where the band marched in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to the song “Battle Hymn of the Republic”.
After high school, she worked at Heath Ford as a secretary until she married her husband, Larry Parker, on December 8, 1962.
Larry’s job offered them the opportunity to live in various cities in Georgia as well as in Nashville, TN. They lived the longest in Riverdale, where Aloma raised their two sons until they graduated high school.
Aloma was preceded in death by her husband, Larry “LP” Parker, her brother Randall Johnson and her parents Snead and Marie Johnson. She is survived by her sons, Kenny “KP” Parker and his fiancé Kim Petersen; Bryan “BP” Parker and her daughter-in-law Kathy; brother Ralph Johnson; grandchildren Conner and Eric (Carboni), Carsen, Bryce and Gwyn, several nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews and great-grandchildren Ta’Lisa and Tamela.
Aloma lived her life like her wardrobe; full of color, sequins and fun. She loved the beach, a good gambling game and a full glass of chardonnay. Her personality brought many laughs for the people in her life. She still kept in touch with her high school classmates and loved spending time with them when she could. She also adored her grandchildren and any conversation you had with her would often turn to them.
The family will have a memorial service on Saturday, May 7 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Southern Hills, the Church at City Station, 2115 Maple Street, Carrollton, Ga. 30117 with Dale Lovelady officiating.
The family asks to honor Aloma by wearing your brightest, most sequined, or animal print attire to the service. Ingram Funeral Home, Cumming, Ga., in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be make at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
