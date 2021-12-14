Alma Sue Watkins was born on Jan. 28, 1956, and passed away at home on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, after a long illness, in Temple, Georgia.
Sue graduated from Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe in 1974 and went on to graduate from West Georgia College with a history major. in Carrollton, Georgia. After graduation, Sue stayed in Carrollton area and made that area her home.
Sue loved her family, friends and ATL Braves baseball !!! Sue also enjoyed watching old black & white movies. Her love for old Westerns she shared with her daughters. She also loved rock-n-roll music as well as country music.
She was previously employed by Ozier Apparels and had formerly worked for Sony Records and CBS Records.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Hannah L. Thorton; her niece, Lana Elizabeth “Lana Beth” Webster; and by her mother, Winnie R. Watkins.
She is survived by her daughter, Kasey Dabbs Embree; her granddaughter, Lillybeth Embree; along with two other grandchildren, Ella Love and Swayzie Leigh Thornton, from Carrollton; her father, Robert “Bob” Watkins, of Rossville Georgia; her brother, Robert F. Watkins Jr. and his wife, Susan, from East Ridge, Tennessee; and brother, Ronald F. Watkins of Rossville; her sister, Cindy and her husband, Jim Webster, from Chattanooga, Tennessee; nephews, Trey Watkins, of East Ridge, Alan (Mallory), of Nashville, Tennessee, and Cole (Gabby) Webster, of Chattanooga; niece, Rachel and James Nowak, of Ooltewah, Tennessee; her aunts, Frances R. Ball, and Susie R. Gray, both from Calhoun, Georgia; and several others cousins, friends and extended family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lana’s Love Foundation, 1801 East 24th Street Place, Chattanooga, TN 37404.
A celebration of life is being planned by her daughter, Kasey and sister, Cindy for Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at The Enclave @ Riverview Clubhouse; 950 Channel View Lane, Chattanooga, TN starting at 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The Rev. Jeff Dabbs of Rockmart, Georgia, shall offer some words of encouragement.
Arrangements entrusted to Covenant Funeral & Crematory, Crox family owned and operated, www.CovenantFuneral.com.
