University of West Georgia Director of Athletics Jason Carmichael announced Wednesday the hiring of Karen Allen as Deputy Athletic Director and Chief Operating Officer.
"We are pleased to be able to add Karen to our team in this vital role," said Carmichael. "Karen's knowledge and abilities will be extremely beneficial for our department. Her experience within complex athletic enterprises will no doubt prove to be very useful as we look to ensure our operation runs effectively and efficiently, allowing us to chase greater excellence and elevation."
Allen comes to the University of West Georgia after being most recently the Assistant Athletic Director for Internal Operations and Senior Woman Administrator at Division I Winthrop University. She will replace the outgoing Deputy AD, Trent Ross, who is moving full-time into the academic side of the UWG effective at the conclusion of the calendar year.
"I would like to thank UWG President Dr. Brendan Kelly, Jason Carmichael, and the search committee for giving me the opportunity to serve West Georgia Athletics in this capacity," Allen said. "I knew when I saw the posting that this was an opportunity that I couldn't let pass, and I'm honored to be selected. Great things are ahead for the Wolves, and I'm excited to join the team and be a part of the success."
An emergent name in the collegiate leadership sphere, Allen has a proven record of operating at a high level of performance in the financial, operational, and administrative dimensions of NCAA intercollegiate athletic departments. Before her move to the Division I level at Winthrop in February, she climbed the administrative ladder in Division II athletics.
In her most recent Division II stop, Allen served as the Senior Associate Athletic Director for Business and Administration / Senior Woman Administrator at Division II member Texas A&M-Commerce. During her time at Commerce, she directed several of the department's key business processes such as purchasing and budgeting, as well as numerous other administrative projects and tasks. She served as the liaison to the campus community for the department's strategic plan and institutional effectiveness assessments. Allen oversaw the Lions' partnership with Under Armour, as well as human resources, inventory, and game day ticketing operations.
Before transitioning to her role at Commerce, Allen built her early career in the Gulf South Conference, serving as the Associate Athletic Director for Business and Communications as well as Senior Woman Administrator at Shorter University. She had oversight for financial operations, sports information, and game day management there.
While serving at Shorter, Allen also worked in ticket operations for four seasons at the Rome Braves, the single-A minor league affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.
Allen earned a bachelor's degree in sports management from Shorter in 2009 and added a master's degree in business administration from the same institution in 2012.
What They Are Saying About Karen Allen:
"West Georgia has hit a home run on the hiring of Karen Allen as the athletic department COO. She brings a tremendous amount of experience and wisdom to this position and can be counted on to help West Georgia athletics reach the excellence it desires. As they say, "a rising tide lifts all boats" and Karen will have that impact on West Georgia. She is smart, seasoned, and savvy and will bring a wealth of talent to the Wolves. It's a great hire!"
Bill Peterson, Former Director of Athletics, Shorter University
"Karen is a perfect institutional fit for the University of West Georgia and Wolves Athletics. She has a gift for serving student-athletes, supporting coaches, and adding valued perspectives on key administrative issues. Her depth and breadth of experience will allow her to quickly make a difference in a variety of areas. Kudos to Jason Carmichael and the search committee on a very astute hire!"
Tim McMurray, Former Director of Athletics, Texas A&M University-Commerce
"Karen Allen has been an integral piece of Winthrop Athletics Department leadership transition. Her expertise, consistency, and leadership have helped not just to stabilize a post-COVID ship but develop an empowering and encouraging environment for the coaches and staff to thrive. She always leads with great integrity and has her life priorities in line. She will be a tremendous asset to the University of West Georgia."
Chuck Rey, Director of Athletics, Winthrop University
"Karen is a proven administrator with experience in a variety of key roles within an athletics department. Her previous tenure in the GSC proved her organizational and relational skills. All of this will help her serve UWG student-athletes, coaches, and campus community well."
Matt Wison, Conference Commissioner, Gulf South Conference
"Karen Allen is the consummate professional and a joy to work with. She possesses expertise in a wealth of areas, borne from a commitment to learning and a willingness to fearlessly take on new challenges and responsibilities. Her ability to improvise, adapt, and overcome in the fast-paced world of collegiate athletics is eclipsed only by her genuine selflessness and concern for others, which makes her an invaluable part of the team. The University of West Georgia has gotten better with the addition of Karen Allen."
Matt Green, Senior Associate Director of Athletics for Internal Operations, Flagler College
"Karen is a stupendous hire for the entire UWG Wolves family. Her ability to handle any task thrown her way is unmatched. She was the sport administrator for some of the best seasons in Lion Volleyball history and we are beholden to her for the leadership and guidance she provided."
Craig Case, Head Volleyball Coach, Texas A&M University-Commerce
"Karen Allen is such an asset to not only the athletic department but to the entire university. She is the utmost professional and will be a coach's advocate while serving the athletic director with integrity and enthusiasm within her position. What I have admired about Karen, as I know the athletic department at the University of West Georgia will is that she will be your biggest fan. Karen rarely misses an athletic event. UWG truly got it right in hiring Karen Allen as their Deputy Athletic Director"
Gay McNutt, Softball Head Coach, Texas Woman's University
