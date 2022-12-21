KAREN ALLEN

KAREN ALLEN

University of West Georgia Director of Athletics Jason Carmichael announced Wednesday the hiring of Karen Allen as Deputy Athletic Director and Chief Operating Officer.

"We are pleased to be able to add Karen to our team in this vital role," said Carmichael. "Karen's knowledge and abilities will be extremely beneficial for our department. Her experience within complex athletic enterprises will no doubt prove to be very useful as we look to ensure our operation runs effectively and efficiently, allowing us to chase greater excellence and elevation." 

Trending Videos