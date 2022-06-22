Allen 'Andy' Blackstock Jr.

Allen Andrew “Andy” Blackstock Jr., 62, of Temple, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022.
He was born in Villa Rica on Friday, Sept. 25, 1959.
Mr. Blackstock
was preceded in
death by his mother, Bobbie (Spruiell) Blackstock.
Mr. Blackstock was a graduate of Douglas County High School. After high school, he served his country in the U.S. Navy, first as a submariner, then on the U.S.S. Fox as a machinist mate.
Following his service in the Navy, Mr. Blackstock made a 30-year career as a land surveyor.
Andy made it his mission to help those in need, stating “Nobody’s gonna go hungry on my watch.” In 2014, he opened The Temple Community Food Pantry in the carport of his home, providing food and other goods to anyone in need. As the contributors and the demand for the pantry grew, Andy expanded his pantry by refurbishing the building in his backyard to accommodate the goods. At one point, The Temple Food Pantry was serving an average of 80 to 100 families a month.
Mr. Blackstock was very involved in his community, starting the popular Facebook page, The Temple Community. The Temple Community page helped keep others informed of local news, discussions regarding city of Temple functions and meetings, and promoting any events happening in Temple and the surrounding areas.
Andy also enjoyed cooking, hosting the “Cooking With Andy and Family” Youtube page, where he would share recipes as well as an occasional joke or two. Mr. Blackstock also enjoyed going fishing, listening to Southern rock and Texas blues music
and spending time with his friends and family.
Survivors include his wife, Frankie Blackstock of Temple; three sons and one daughter-in-law, Cody and Lynn Blackstock of Rockmart, Ethan Blackstock of Douglasville, and Jason Davis of Villa Rica; his daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Michael Pitts of Murfreesboro, TN; his father, Allen Andrew Blackstock Sr. of Douglasville; his grandchildren, Daniella Danciu, George Blackstock, Makena Blackstock, Halli Boatwright, Hope Pitts, Kyla Davis; and a number of other relatives and many friends.
In continuing his legacy of helping others in need, Andy will be a donor with LifeLink of Georgia’s Organ and Tissue Donation Program.
In keeping with Andy’s wishes, he will be cremated. The family plans to host a celebration of life at a later date.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online Tribute Wall at www.croftfuneralhome.com.
For those wishing to make donations in Andy’s memory, the family requests that donations to the Fullerville Mission, your local food bank, or by filling up one of the Blessing Boxes or Little Food Pantries located across Carroll, Douglas or Haralson counties.
Cremation services are being provided by Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Temple.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.