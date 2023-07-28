A $15,000 bond was granted to Mardricus Johnson, 32, of Carrollton Thursday, July 27. Johnson was arrested on June 14 by the Aggressive Crime Enforcement Unit (ACE) and received an additional charge while he was in jail.
Johnson was initially arrested on June 14, and charged with one count of Purchase Possession, Manufacture, Distribution or Sale of Controlled Substances, three counts of Trafficking in Cocaine, Illegal Drugs, Marijuana or Methamphetamine, one count of Purchase, Possession Manufacture, Distribution, or Sale of Marijuana, one count of Receipt, Possession or Transfer of Firearm by Convicted Felon or Felony First Offender, and one count of Possession of Firearm or Knife During Commission of or Attempt to Commit Certain Felonies.
Johnson was later additionally charged with Use of a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony. According to the Affidavit for Arrest, Johnson allegedly facilitated a drug drop at the Carroll County Jail with Angela Bell over the recorded jail phone.
The Bond Order was published on Friday morning which granted a $15,000 bond for the defendant, Johnson. The bond will be subject to two conditions laid out in the order by Judge John Simpson. The first being, “That Defendant shall not violate the laws of any jurisdiction in the United States.” The second condition says, “The Defendant shall obtain employment as soon as possible.”
When Johnson was arrested on June 14, detectives found a trafficking amount of cocaine, methamphetamine, and MDMA. During the investigation, detectives also found two pounds of marijuana, packaged for distribution as well as three firearms including a Drako pistol and an amount of U.S. Currency.
Johnson has since been released as a result of the bond.
