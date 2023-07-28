A $15,000 bond was granted to Mardricus Johnson, 32, of Carrollton Thursday, July 27. Johnson was arrested on June 14 by the Aggressive Crime Enforcement Unit (ACE) and received an additional charge while he was in jail.

Johnson was initially arrested on June 14, and charged with one count of Purchase Possession, Manufacture, Distribution or Sale of Controlled Substances, three counts of Trafficking in Cocaine, Illegal Drugs, Marijuana or Methamphetamine, one count of Purchase, Possession Manufacture, Distribution, or Sale of Marijuana, one count of Receipt, Possession or Transfer of Firearm by Convicted Felon or Felony First Offender, and one count of Possession of Firearm or Knife During Commission of or Attempt to Commit Certain Felonies.