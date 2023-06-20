Clinton Neill, 44, of Gay, Georgia was arrested in Coweta County in connection to an alleged burglary that took place at Lawrence Properties off of Alabama Street in Carrollton.

According to the report, on June 19, 2023 at around 2:26 p.m. Officer William Calcutt was dispatched to Lawrence Properties in reference to a burglary that had already occurred. Upon arrival, Calcutt met with the employee who advised him that six storage units had allegedly been entered and had items stolen from inside of them.