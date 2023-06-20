Clinton Neill, 44, of Gay, Georgia was arrested in Coweta County in connection to an alleged burglary that took place at Lawrence Properties off of Alabama Street in Carrollton.
According to the report, on June 19, 2023 at around 2:26 p.m. Officer William Calcutt was dispatched to Lawrence Properties in reference to a burglary that had already occurred. Upon arrival, Calcutt met with the employee who advised him that six storage units had allegedly been entered and had items stolen from inside of them.
Calcutt used surveillance footage from the mobile park to identify the suspect vehicle and the suspect, which was allegedly Neill. The vehicle that Neill had was a white 2023 Isuzu NPR HD box truck. The vehicle and Neill were located in Coweta County by authorities utilizing FLOCK security cameras.
The value of the items that were allegedly stolen by Neill is valued at $340.00. As of Tuesday, authorities have not been able to indicate whether the stolen items have been recovered and returned back to the owners
Neill has been charged with four counts of felony second degree burglary and four counts of misdemeanor criminal trespassing. He has also been charged with one count of felony Possession of Tools for Commission of a Crime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.