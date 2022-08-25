Carroll County deputies arrested a Villa Rica man on Wednesday on a 2021 burglary warrant.
Corbin Dane Everhardt-McClure, 22 at the time of the incident, of Villa Rica was arrested on Wednesday and charged with burglary, loitering and criminal trespass, according to Carroll County Jail records, in reference to an incident that occurred in early 2021.
On Feb. 24, 2021, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence in the 20 block of Park Place in Villa Rica in reference to a burglary that had already occurred.
The victim told deputies that shortly prior to calling 911, she had woken up and realized her daily medication, boots and cigarettes were missing which prompted her to check the footage from the motion-sensed camera placed on the residence, per the report.
According to the report, the victim showed deputies the camera footage that showed one male and one female walk from the west side of the residence and onto her porch towards the front door. The woman was identified as Tiffany Leeann Cohran, 20 at the time of the incident, of Carrollton.
According to the report, the victim located a multi-colored headband/scarf on the ground in the front of the residence that did not belong to her. It was taken in for evidence.
The items taken were one prescription bottle containing approximately 60 pills of one milligram Clonazepam (Klonopin) prescribed to the victim, one pack of Marlboro black cigarettes valued at $6, per the report, and one pair of brown work-type boots valued at $200.
Everhardt-McClure is being held in the Carroll County Jail with no bond set. According to CCSO open records, Cohran, was arrested for this incident on May 4, 2021 and is currently not incarcerated.
