Oh, give thanks to the LORD, for He is good! For His mercy endures forever. ~Psalm 107:1
God has done so much for us, and we have so much to thank Him for. He wants for us to tell everyone all that He has done.
The three best phrases to use in the mornings are thank you Lord, forgive me Lord, and bless me Lord. Everyday is a Blessing so don’t look back and don’t look ahead. Just look up and thank God for giving us another day. Well, think about this. Someone wrote, "Everyone who pay taxes should ask this question: Why am I paying taxes on my wages, then paying taxes to spend my money, then paying income taxes on money they already taxed and paying property taxes after I already paid sales on said property? And you wonder why politicians on a public servant salary go into office with humble means and ending up millionaires."
Ladies, does this sound familiar? Yes, I’m a Woman. I push doors that clearly say pull. I laugh harder when I try to explain why I’m laughing. I walk into a room and forget why I was there. I count on my fingers in math. I ask for food and then don’t eat it when I get it. I fall in love too fast with someone who doesn’t actually love me back. I hide pain from my loved ones. I say a lot more than you think I do. I care about people who don’t care about me. I try to do things before the microwave beeps. I listen to you even though you don’t listen to me. And I hug because that always helps. Yes, I am a woman, and I am proud of who I am.
The first ever cordless phone was created by God, and its name is prayer. It never loses its signal, and we never have to charge it. You can use it anywhere and everywhere and at any time. Life humbles you as you age. You realize how much time you wasted on nonsense. Family is not about blood. It is about who will hold your hand when you need it the most. Everything God is doing to you and through you right now is in perfect preparation for the future that only He can see. It takes courage to push through hard times. Never give up, good things are coming your way. Sometimes we need to thank God for what didn’t happen. He left the 99 to find me. God is an awesome and good God. There is nothing stronger, nothing greater, and nothing higher than the name of Jesus. We owed a debt that we could not pay, but Jesus paid the debt that He did not owe. Thank you Lord Jesus!
