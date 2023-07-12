“The League”
(Rated PG for thematic content involving racism, a racial slur, some violent images and smoking. Available on digital July 14.)
The history of baseball before the sport was integrated in 1947 is simultaneously fascinating, infuriating and inspiring.
Although Black and White athletes played together in the 1800s, the onset of segregation and Jim Crow laws led to owners applying the country’s vile “separate but equal” policy to their teams.
Rather than flee baseball, Black entrepreneurs saw an opportunity to invest in an all-black version of the sport, known then as the Negro League. As such, a host of talented players and managers went on to revolutionize baseball, with much of the style and techniques they developed continuing to influence the game today.
In the compelling new documentary “The League,” director Sam Pollard (who also helmed the fantastic doc “MLK/FBI”), tells the story of Negro League baseball’s triumphs and challenges through the first half of the 20th century. He also celebrates the sport’s many heroes, utilizing a wealth of newly discovered archival footage and never-before-seen interviews.
That includes remarks from legendary players like Satchel Paige and Buck O’Neil (who paved the way for Jackie Robinson to reintegrate the sport following World War II), as well as celebrated Hall of Famers Willie Mays and Hank Aaron. The doc also shines a brighter light on owners like Rube Foster, Cumberland Posey, Gus Greenlee and Effa Manley, the only woman ever admitted to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
“The League” is one of the year’s best films (so far) for a number of reasons. First, it made me realize that the tiny bit I learned about the Negro League in school was just skimming the surface of a gripping, vital and frequently tragic aspect of American history. Next, Pollard conveys the information in a gripping, entertaining fashion. Yes, there are a lot of talking head interviews from academics, but the conversations are always lively. No one lectures or drones on forever. That’s because of Dave Marcus’ vibrant editing, which ties the narrative’s various, seemingly unconnected threads into one giant mural. Through a mix of photos, newspaper clippings, archival interviews and even music, the big picture becomes clear.
I know documentaries aren’t an immediate must-see for the average moviegoer, but if you’re a history buff or a baseball fan, be sure to make “The League” priority viewing. The 103-minute running time flies by thanks to the absorbing subject matter and Pollard does an outstanding job of explaining how integral decisions made more than a century ago tie directly into current events.
Grade: A-
“Joy Ride”
(Rated R for strong and crude sexual content, language throughout, drug content and brief graphic nudity. Now playing in theaters.)
Based on the hilariously crude, R-rated trailer I saw a while back, I assumed “Joy Ride,” which hit theaters last weekend, would make me laugh a lot — and it certainly did. What I didn’t anticipate was that it would make me cry.
I don’t mean watery eyes or getting a little choked up. I had big tears streaming down my cheeks.
Talk about being blindsided by a tonal shift.
I’m definitely not complaining, though; even though the third act’s emotional revelations don’t fully match the dirty, gross-out humor of the flick’s previous hour, they give the story and its characters far more emotional weight than a more stereotypical raunchy comedy.
The plot centers on four unlikely friends who embark on a chaotic international adventure that leads to self-discovery, a bit of emotional maturity and some occasional humiliation on social media. Audrey (the stunning, charismatic Ashley Park), adopted at birth from China by American parents, is tasked with closing a big business deal in Beijing and promised a big promotion if she pulls it off.
However, she doesn’t know the language, so she enlists the help of her longtime pals as translators.
There’s wild-card Lolo (Sherry Cola), who has been her BFF since childhood; Kat (Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu), her college roommate who’s now a Chinese soap star; and Deadeye (Sabrina Wu), Lolo’s eccentric cousin. Things go hilariously sideways right away, but over the course of their journey, the friends’ bond is tested and ultimately made stronger.
To restate the obvious, because it’s critical: “Joy Ride” is not for everyone, and viewers need to take that R rating (and the reasons for it) seriously.
If you blush easily or like your entertainment family-friendly, stay far away. But those who love flicks like “Bridesmaids,” “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” or last month’s “No Hard Feelings” will find plenty to
