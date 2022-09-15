A deck on a lake can be a lovely place to spend an afternoon, but building one is a different story. I know that sounds like a pretty easy project, but when my brother decided to build one, there was lots of figuring out that had to happen before the first nail was driven. First, because the lake was our county’s emergency water supply, he had to check the Carroll County water authority to make sure about regulations and building specs. Then he lined up the equipment — auger, generator, compressor, lumber, and assorted hand tools that he’d need to get the job done. Then he called our buddy, John Latimer who has helped us out on other heavy-duty carpentry projects in the past. Now all was in order and it was time to break ground.
We met at Lyle’s house. John came to provide carpentry knowledge. Pop came to offer valuable experience, being the only one in the family to ever actually build a dock. And me? As usual, I brought the comic relief.
The day started out well. Lyle and John staked out the dock and tied string to the stakes, helping them visualize how it would look when completed. I was given the job of spray painting around the places where the holes would be dug. I moved quickly, finally stowing the can in the pocket of my too-big overalls that I had worn just for the occasion.
Not much time for joking around. We were trying to get it done before the rain came. The lake bottom mud was temporarily dried out from the drought, but add water, and it got nasty, like our own little La Brea tar pits, right here in Carroll County. John and Lyle augured the holes for the dock supports. Pop and I mixed concrete, but the mud was so thick close to the edge of the water, we ended up having to carry the wheelbarrow to get it close enough to pour.
At one point, when Pop and I were cleaning out one of the augured holes, we heard a hissing noise. John heard it too. We jumped back and peered around in the lake grass, making sure there wasn’t a bed of snakes that we had disturbed. No snakes. We started in to clean the hole again. The hissing began anew. We jumped back again, carefully inspecting the deep hole for any reptilian residents. Nothing there. I squatted down again; anxious to finish cleaning out the hole before some surly snake buried its fangs in my leg.
The hissing started again, but this time my leg got cold and wet. I put my hand in my pocket and discovered that the hissing was coming from the can of white spray paint that I had in my pocket. My squatting down compressed the nozzle and made it fire off in my overalls.
We all had a big laugh over that. John kept kidding me, saying, “Shhhh! Do you hear that hissing?” Lyle said, “Watch out for those water snakes.” I was a little red faced, but as usual, happy to sacrifice my personal dignity for the good of the job.
Finally, we had gotten about half of the poles set, and planned on meeting the next day to finish the rest of them. John packed up his tools and headed home. I worked on my muddy boots for about five minutes, trying to get them clean enough to drive home in. But my efforts were in vain. The more I cleaned, the worse they seemed to get. Finally, I remembered that I would be doing more of the same dirty work the next day and decided to leave the boots outside the door at Lyle’s. I looked at my filthy overalls and came to the same conclusion. I’d just hang them outside and put them on again tomorrow.
I shucked out of them and Lyle had a big laugh at me in my stark white longjohns and dirty sock-feet. “You don’t have anything to change into?” I didn’t. Planning ahead has never been my strongest suit. He warned me, “You just better be sure you don’t have any car trouble on the way home.” I laughed at his warning. I was only ten miles from the house! I scoffed all the way down his driveway, all the way to Hogliver Road. Then I looked down at my gas gauge and noticed that the needle was on “E.” I remembered that I had planned on getting gas on my way home.
I thought for a second. Were there any full serve gas stations where I wouldn’t have to get out of the car to pump my gas? No. I’m afraid those went out of style with disco and Leisure Suits. I was going to have to do it myself, in my droopy longjohns and sock feet.
Maybe next time I’ll listen to my big brother!
