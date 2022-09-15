A deck on a lake can be a lovely place to spend an afternoon, but building one is a different story. I know that sounds like a pretty easy project, but when my brother decided to build one, there was lots of figuring out that had to happen before the first nail was driven. First, because the lake was our county’s emergency water supply, he had to check the Carroll County water authority to make sure about regulations and building specs. Then he lined up the equipment — auger, generator, compressor, lumber, and assorted hand tools that he’d need to get the job done. Then he called our buddy, John Latimer who has helped us out on other heavy-duty carpentry projects in the past. Now all was in order and it was time to break ground.

We met at Lyle’s house. John came to provide carpentry knowledge. Pop came to offer valuable experience, being the only one in the family to ever actually build a dock. And me? As usual, I brought the comic relief.

