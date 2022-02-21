Four different high school basketball teams captured region championships last week. Mt. Zion’s girls were the first to a title with a 50-45 overtime win over Trion on Tuesday. Central’s boys followed with a title of their own as they beat Northwest Whitfield in a close game at 61-58 on Friday. Then, Carrollton’s girls and boys both captured region titles the following Saturday. The Lady Trojans beat Rome 52-37, and the boys beat Alexander 49-45.
Mt. Zion’s girls went into the region tournament at Armuchee High School as the number one seed with a near undefeated region record, their only loss against the two seed, the Trion Lady Bulldogs. Mt. Zion had to first overcome a matchup with Armuchee in the semi-final, a game in which the Lady Eagles won 58-43.
The Lady Eagles then had to face Trion yet again in the championship game. The final went into overtime at 39-39, but Mt. Zion outscored Trion 8-0 through the first two and a half minutes of overtime, and Zoey Holland knocked down a game-sealing three to give Mt. Zion the region title.
Central had to travel all the way to Northwest Whitfield to play in their tournament bracket. The Lions went into the tournament as the number one seed, as they only had two close region losses to Cedartown and Northwest Whitfield in the regular season.
Central had to fight their way through Pickens in the semifinal, and they won that one 59-52. The championship was a matchup with Northwest Whitfield, and the Lions came from behind to win a thriller at a score of 61-58. This is Central’s first boys basketball region title in 21 years.
Carrollton’s girls traveled to Alexander High School to compete in their region tournament. After a final regular season win over Dalton, the Lady Trojans entered as the two seed behind Rome. This earned the Trojans a bye, and they faced Dalton again for the semifinal round of the tournament.
Carrollton won in dominant fashion with a score of 63-37 and moved onto a matchup with the number one seed Rome in the championship game. The Trojans used strong defense and a 26-point performance by Eghosa Obasuyi in the final to win the title at a score of 52-37.
Carrollton’s boys also traveled to Alexander for the semi and final rounds, but they had to take a longer path to get to a title. The Trojans started the tournament as the four seed, so they began the tournament with a play-in game at home against East Paulding. The Trojans outscored the Raiders 29-11 in the fourth quarter to finish with a double-digit 74-61 win and a ticket to the semi-finals, where they faced Paulding County.
In that game, the Trojans used a second quarter run to go up 38-26 at the half, and they fought through the second half to win the semifinal at 59-42. The Trojans then faced the number one seed Alexander in the championship game. This game was close in the final moments, but Carrollton’s defense held strong. The Trojans overcame the odds in a one-versus-four game to win the championship at a score of 49-45.
