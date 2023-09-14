All coverage-area football teams in action today

Friday marks the fifth week of high school football in the state of Georgia, and with it, all nine Times-Georgian coverage-area teams will be looking for a win.
Four of these games will be at home for area teams, while five will be on the road. This also marks the first of what will be four different weeks this season without a cross-coverage game. That will pick back up next week when Bowdon hosts Temple.
Bremen is the first team to jump into region play, as they will play host to the Gordon Lee Trojans following a bye week last week.
Mount Zion (3-0) and Central (4-0) are the area’s only remaining undefeated teams going into today.
Bowdon (2-2) at Dade County (1-2)
According to the Georgia High School Football Historians Society, Friday will be the first time ever Bowdon has faced Dade County. The Red Devils evened their record up to 2-2 last week by trouncing Tattnall Square, and they will look to get over the .500 mark for the first time all season against the Wolverines.
After starting the season with losses to Athens Academy (42-7) and Marion County (10-6), Dade found their first win in week three against North Sand Mountain. The Wolverines had a bye week last week. Dade is led by senior running back/linebacker Landon Williams and junior quarterback Bryson Shrader.
Gordon Lee (2-1) at Bremen (2-1)
The Bremen Blue Devils last saw the field in a 42-16 rivalry loss to Bowdon. With last week’s bye, they have had essentially two weeks to prepare for their first region contest against a Gordon Lee team with the same record. The Blue Devils will look to re-establish their defense that held opponents to just 7 total points before the Bowdon game.
Gordon Lee started the season with a 56-14 loss to Trion, who is 3-0 on the season. Since then, they have collected double-digit wins over Armuchee and Southeast Whitfield County. The Trojans are led on offense by freshman running back Brayden Stoker, who averages roughly 115 rushing yards per game thus far.
Jenkins (1-2) at Carrollton (3-1)
The Carrollton defense pitched their second shutout of the season last week with a 50-0 decision over Villa Rica. This score is not dissimilar to last year’s score against this week’s opponent, which ended 48-0.
Visiting the Trojans all the way from Savannah, Ga. will be the Jenkins Warriors, who picked up their first and only win against Bluffton, S.C. in week two. Jenkins’ wing-T offense is of course very much predicated on the run, with three different backs over 100 yards on the season thus far.
Central (4-0) at Northgate (3-1)
The Central Lions have yet to have a game decided by less than three scores this season, with last week being their closest game in a 40-21 win over McIntosh. The Lions are beginning to appear in top-ten polls for class 4A, and they could possibly improve that standing with a statement win over a 5A team with a winning record.
Northgate’s only loss thus far was at home against Villa Rica in a game that was decided by an extra point, 24-23. Last week, they earned a 34-3 win over a winless Griffin team. Northgate returns both their starting quarterback Ishan Metts and their leading rusher Evan Garrett.
Upson Lee (3-1) at Haralson County (0-3)
The Rebels put up a fight on the road against Mary Persons last week but fell short with a 35-14 final score. Now they will face a team from the same region in class 3A in Upson Lee, this time at home in Taylor Memorial Stadium. Last season, this game was 29-15 in favor of Upson Lee.
Under center for the visiting Knights is Niko Wells, who has 347 yards and six touchdowns through the air, and he is also one of four different ball carriers with over 100 rushing yards this season. Senior Ja’Quan Bentley leads the rushing attack with 349 yards and three scores this year.
Heard County (0-3) at Rabun County (2-1)
Heard County is still on the hunt for their first win of the season, and this game will be yet another tough test for the young Braves coming off a double digit loss to Callaway in the Pulpwood Classic. Rabun defeated Heard 42-13 last year.
Sophomore quarterback Ty Truelove has filled in nicely for a line of talented quarterbacks from Rabun County, so far throwing for 534 yards and seven touchdowns while also adding 112 yards and a score on the ground. But perhaps Rabun’s biggest standout thus far has been receiver Willie Goodwyn, who averages over 170 yards per game with five touchdowns.
Brookstone (0-2) at Mount Zion (3-0)
The Mount Zion Eagles will be looking to go 4-0 for the first time since the 2020 season with a home contest against a winless Brookstone. On the road last year, Mount Zion fell to Brookstone 33-10 for the Eagles’ first loss of the season.
The main difference in Brookstone this year is that quarterback Andrew Alford, who passed for over 2,400 yards last year as a sophomore, transferred to Central in Phenix City, Al., and they also graduated leading receiver Walter Blanchard. This year, senior Brooks Roney has averaged just over 200 yards per game, but the Cougars have yet to find a win.
Temple (3-1) at Pepperell (0-3)
The Temple Tigers dropped their first game last week 35-0 to Lumpkin County, falling behind early on returned opening kickoff and turning the ball over multiple times in Lumpkin territory. Now the Tigers will look to find a win against a team they defeated 35-28 in an exciting game last year.
Pepperell had one big loss in personnel going into this season by graduating leading rusher D.J. Rogers, who had over 1,400 yards and 17 touchdowns last year. Now, sophomore Tyler Rogers is the team’s leading rusher with 351 yards and three scores this year.
Villa Rica (1-2) at Tri-Cities (2-1)
Last week, Villa Rica fell in a 50-0 shutout to a Carrollton team filled with Division-I college talent. The level of competition will be a bit different this week playing against a team the Wildcats defeated 42-13 last season.
For a local comparison on the Bulldogs’ record, Tri-Cities has played two teams that Central defeated this year. Their one loss of the season was a 48-7 thrashing against the Hampton Hornets, whom Central defeated 42-7, and one of their wins was a 15-14 game over Redan, whom Central beat 50-12.
