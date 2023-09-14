All coverage-area football teams in action today

Bremen is the first coverage-area team to start region play, facing off at home against Gordon Lee today. Pictured is the Bremen offensive line clearing a path for running back Parr Folsom.

 TUCKER COLE / TIMES-GEORGIAN

Friday marks the fifth week of high school football in the state of Georgia, and with it, all nine Times-Georgian coverage-area teams will be looking for a win.

Four of these games will be at home for area teams, while five will be on the road. This also marks the first of what will be four different weeks this season without a cross-coverage game. That will pick back up next week when Bowdon hosts Temple.