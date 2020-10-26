All county teams get region wins

County teams were perfect on the weekend with all four that were in action getting region wins.
Here is a recap of the weekend games:
Alexander 31, Dalton 28: The Cougars won their second straight Region 5-6A contest with a homecoming victory.
With the win, Alexander improves to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the region to remain in a three-way tie with Douglas County and Rome for the No. 2 spot in the region standings. Carrollton is 4-0 in the region.
Cougars running back Tradon Foster rushed for 148 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries in the win. He had touchdown runs of 12, 8 and 2 yards to help in a comeback win over Dalton.
Foster’s 2-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference in the contest.
Joemere’ Lashley got the Cougars on the board first with a 99-yard kickoff return to open the game.
The Cougars would pad the lead to 14-0 on Foster’s first scoring run.
Jacob Tucker booted a 37-yard field goal in the third quarter.
Chapel Hill 32, Villa Rica 21: Senior Michael Perkins rushed for 148 yards to pace a Panthers offense that accounted for 270 yards on the ground.
With the win, Chapel Hill improved to 5-2 overall and 3-0 in the Region 6-5A standings. The Panthers hold a half game lead over Lithia Springs.
Chapel Hill rolled up 362 yards of offense with three rushing touchdowns. Senior Rudolph Paul had 99 yards on 12 carries and a score while junior quarterback Komari Frye had 23 rushing yards and a touchdown in addition to passing for 92 yards and a score on 7-of-12 passing.
Frye’s lone touchdown pass went to sophomore Tank Nunnally, who had two receptions for 43 yards.
Douglas County 15, South Paulding 12: For second time in three weeks, the Tigers needed a big offensive second half to get a win.
After spotting the Spartans a 12-point lead, Douglas County defense held the them scoreless in the second half.
Junior quarterback Mike Miller accounted for both of the team’s second half scores. He passed for 142 yards and a score while rushing for 23 yards and a touchdown.
Senior running back Kobe Harris rushed for 95 yards on 12 carries to pace a ground attack that amassed 122 yards.
Senior wide receiver Justin Franklin had three receptions for 164 yards and a touchdown.
The Tigers improved to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the Region 5-6A standings to stay tied with Alexander and Rome for second place behind Carrollton.
Douglas County held South Paulding to only 158 yards of offense, and had three interceptions, with two by Louisville commit Kani Walker.
Lithia Springs 29, Maynard Jackson 6: The Lions rolled up 312 yards of offense in the Region 6-5A win.
It was the third straight time that Lithia Springs has defeated the city of Atlanta team in region play.
Sophomore quarterback Jai’que Hart was 12-of-19 for 131 yards while senior running back Lydell Daniel rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.
Michael Wilson also had a rushing touchdown.
Defensively, the Lions had four fumble recoveries and two interceptions.
