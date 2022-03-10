Probably the most trite, as in overused, expression in the English language is “when I get around to it.” I know I call on it frequently to justify my procrastination. I admit it: I am a procrastinator.
I am pretty bad at delaying things that I know are going to have to be done sooner or later. When my gas gauge shows only a quarter of a tank (or less), I cruise right on by the service station saying I can get gas later. “Later” becomes when the little warning light tells me I only have 50 miles worth of gas left.
Or when it is the 10th of the month and I have a bill due on the 20th, and I think that due date is eons away. A day or two before, I realize that once again, I have put off paying it and now there is an urgency to get it in.
I don’t know why I do these things. The gas and bills aren’t going to get any cheaper if I put it off; as a matter of fact, bills will get higher if I have to pay a late fee.
It’s the same sometimes when writing these columns. I wait until the last possible minute to get started, using the excuse that I am still trying to come up with a topic worth the reader’s time (which is sometimes the case) or I am “writing in my head” what I think I can quickly sit down and type into this machine in my lap and hit the button and send it to my proofreader Lady Julia and then to the editor after I fix what she thinks needs fixing.
Right now surrounding me at my little chair side table and other places scattered around the house are reminders of some columns I want to write when I get around to it. “This needs more research.” “This one can be done anytime.” “I don’t know if I should do this one or not.” “This one should wait until a more appropriate time.” And the list goes on of things I can tell myself about why I haven’t written these columns.
Some of these ideas have been given to me by friends who have also loaned me some materials such as photos or papers to go along with the idea, and I really need to get to those.
For instance, I have some basic information about an old structure near Bowdon that was a part of local history. I recently got the names of a couple of people who know some of this history, and I am going to talk to them about their memories from those days when I get around to it. So, you see, I am at least thinking about it.
I have another item of local history, a little booklet about Bowdon apparently produced during World War II. But I do have a legitimate excuse for not having written about it yet; I need more information, especially about when it was published and who wrote and published it to give proper credit.
And then there are a couple of books about local places or written by local authors which were given to me by friends that I want to tell you about. There’s one about Heard County and another about Newell, a community just over in Alabama not far from Bowdon.
There’s even a couple of old cookbooks given to me by a friend who frequents estate sales and yard sales like we do and knows of my fondness for these books which contain not only good recipes but ads from old businesses which sometimes give little tidbits of local history.
So, there isn’t a shortage of topics to write to you about, and I will — when I get around to it.
